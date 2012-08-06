Olympics-Moldova says left out dope-tainted throwers

CHISINAU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hammer thrower Marina Marghieva and discus thrower Natalia Artic were left out of Moldova’s Olympic contingent after the duo had failed dope tests, the country’s Olympic chief said on Monday.

Moldovan Olympic Committee president Nicolae Juravschi said the throwers returned positive results in tests taken before the London Games.

“Traces of banned substances were found in the blood of Natalia Artic and Marina Marghieva which was the reason for their disqualification,” Juravschi told Reuters by telephone from London.

However, he declined to specify what the banned substances were. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth)