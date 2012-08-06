FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Moldova says left out dope-tainted throwers
August 6, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Moldova says left out dope-tainted throwers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHISINAU, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hammer thrower Marina Marghieva and discus thrower Natalia Artic were left out of Moldova’s Olympic contingent after the duo had failed dope tests, the country’s Olympic chief said on Monday.

Moldovan Olympic Committee president Nicolae Juravschi said the throwers returned positive results in tests taken before the London Games.

“Traces of banned substances were found in the blood of Natalia Artic and Marina Marghieva which was the reason for their disqualification,” Juravschi told Reuters by telephone from London.

However, he declined to specify what the banned substances were. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing By Richard Balmforth)

