LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - United States finished top of the London Olympics medal table on Sunday with 46 golds ahead of China on 38 and hosts Britain with 29.

The U.S. won 104 medals in total with 29 silver and 29 bronze followed by China on 87, including 27 silver and 22 bronze. Britain won 64 medals overall with 16 silver and 19 bronze. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Matt Falloon)