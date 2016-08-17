Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 11

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day 11 in Rio de Janeiro: Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 28 28 28 84 2. Britain 19 19 11 49 3. China 17 15 18 50 4. Russia 12 12 14 38 5. Germany 11 8 7 26 6. Italy 8 9 6 23 7. Netherlands 8 3 3 14 8. France 7 11 9 27 9. Australia 7 8 9 24 10. Japan 7 4 18 29 11. South Korea 6 3 5 14 12. Hungary 6 3 4 13 13. Spain 4 1 2 7 14. New Zealand 3 6 1 10 15. Brazil 3 4 4 11 16. Kenya 3 3 0 6 17. Canada 3 2 9 14 18. Croatia 3 2 0 5 19. Jamaica 3 0 2 5 20. Kazakhstan 2 3 5 10 21. North Korea 2 3 2 7 22. Cuba 2 2 4 8 23. Poland 2 2 3 7 24. Colombia 2 2 0 4 25. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 25=. Belgium 2 1 2 5 27. Greece 2 1 1 4 27=. Thailand 2 1 1 4 29. Argentina 2 1 0 3 30. Uzbekistan 2 0 4 6 31. Iran 2 0 2 4 32. South Africa 1 5 1 7 33. Ukraine 1 4 2 7 34. Sweden 1 4 1 6 35. Denmark 1 3 5 9 36. Armenia 1 3 0 4 37. Belarus 1 2 2 5 38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 39. Czech Republic 1 1 5 7 40. Georgia 1 1 3 5 40=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5 42. Romania 1 1 2 4 43. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 43=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 43=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 46. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 47. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 48. Bahamas 1 0 0 1 48=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 48=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 48=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 48=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 48=. Serbia 1 0 0 1 54. Azerbaijan 0 2 3 5 55. Turkey 0 2 1 3 56. Ireland 0 2 0 2 56=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 58. Lithuania 0 1 2 3 59. Malaysia 0 1 1 2 59=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 61. Philippines 0 1 0 1 61=. Algeria 0 1 0 1 61=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 61=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1 61=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 66. Norway 0 0 3 3 67. Israel 0 0 2 2 67=. Egypt 0 0 2 2 69. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 69=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 69=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 69=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 69=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 69=. Austria 0 0 1 1 69=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 204 204 226 634 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by John O'Brien)