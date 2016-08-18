FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day twelve
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Putin's weird war gets riskier
Commentary
Putin's weird war gets riskier
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 18, 2016 / 4:20 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day twelve

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 12 in Rio de Janeiro 
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        30  32  31  93    
2.   Britain                     19  19  12  50    
3.   China                       19  15  20  54    
4.   Russia                      12  14  15  41    
5.   Germany                     12  8   9   29    
6.   Japan                       10  5   18  33    
7.   France                      8   11  12  31    
8.   Italy                       8   9   6   23    
9.   Netherlands                 8   4   3   15    
10.  Australia                   7   8   9   24    
11.  South Korea                 7   3   6   16    
12.  Hungary                     6   3   4   13    
13.  Kenya                       4   3   0   7     
14.  Spain                       4   1   2   7     
15.  Jamaica                     4   0   2   6     
16.  New Zealand                 3   6   1   10    
17.  Brazil                      3   5   4   12    
18.  Kazakhstan                  3   3   6   12    
19.  Canada                      3   2   9   14    
20.  Croatia                     3   2   0   5     
21.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
22.  Cuba                        2   2   4   8     
23.  Poland                      2   2   3   7     
24.  Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
25.  Colombia                    2   2   0   4     
26.  Uzbekistan                  2   1   4   7     
27.  Belgium                     2   1   2   5     
27=. Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
29.  Greece                      2   1   1   4     
30.  Argentina                   2   1   0   3     
31.  Iran                        2   0   2   4     
32.  South Africa                1   5   1   7     
33.  Ukraine                     1   4   2   7     
33=. Sweden                      1   4   2   7     
35.  Denmark                     1   3   5   9     
36.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
37.  Belarus                     1   2   2   5     
38.  Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
39.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
40.  Czech Republic              1   1   5   7     
41.  Georgia                     1   1   3   5     
41=. Ethiopia                    1   1   3   5     
43.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
44.  Serbia                      1   1   1   3     
45.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
45=. Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
45=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
48.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
49.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
50.  Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
50=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
50=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
50=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
50=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
55.  Azerbaijan                  0   3   4   7     
56.  Malaysia                    0   2   1   3     
56=. Turkey                      0   2   1   3     
58.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
59.  Lithuania                   0   1   2   3     
60.  Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
61.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
61=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
61=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
61=. Venezuela                   0   1   0   1     
61=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
66.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
67.  Egypt                       0   0   2   2     
67=. Tunisia                     0   0   2   2     
67=. Israel                      0   0   2   2     
70.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
70=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
70=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
70=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Bulgaria                    0   0   1   1     
70=. India                       0   0   1   1     
70=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
70=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
     Total                       218 218 250 686   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.