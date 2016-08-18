Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day twelve

Aug 17 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day 12 in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 30 32 31 93 2. Britain 19 19 12 50 3. China 19 15 20 54 4. Russia 12 14 15 41 5. Germany 12 8 9 29 6. Japan 10 5 18 33 7. France 8 11 12 31 8. Italy 8 9 6 23 9. Netherlands 8 4 3 15 10. Australia 7 8 9 24 11. South Korea 7 3 6 16 12. Hungary 6 3 4 13 13. Kenya 4 3 0 7 14. Spain 4 1 2 7 15. Jamaica 4 0 2 6 16. New Zealand 3 6 1 10 17. Brazil 3 5 4 12 18. Kazakhstan 3 3 6 12 19. Canada 3 2 9 14 20. Croatia 3 2 0 5 21. North Korea 2 3 2 7 22. Cuba 2 2 4 8 23. Poland 2 2 3 7 24. Thailand 2 2 2 6 25. Colombia 2 2 0 4 26. Uzbekistan 2 1 4 7 27. Belgium 2 1 2 5 27=. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 29. Greece 2 1 1 4 30. Argentina 2 1 0 3 31. Iran 2 0 2 4 32. South Africa 1 5 1 7 33. Ukraine 1 4 2 7 33=. Sweden 1 4 2 7 35. Denmark 1 3 5 9 36. Armenia 1 3 0 4 37. Belarus 1 2 2 5 38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 39. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 40. Czech Republic 1 1 5 7 41. Georgia 1 1 3 5 41=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5 43. Romania 1 1 2 4 44. Serbia 1 1 1 3 45. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 45=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 45=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 50. Bahamas 1 0 0 1 50=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 50=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 50=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 50=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 55. Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 56. Malaysia 0 2 1 3 56=. Turkey 0 2 1 3 58. Ireland 0 2 0 2 59. Lithuania 0 1 2 3 60. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 61. Philippines 0 1 0 1 61=. Algeria 0 1 0 1 61=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 61=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1 61=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 66. Norway 0 0 3 3 67. Egypt 0 0 2 2 67=. Tunisia 0 0 2 2 67=. Israel 0 0 2 2 70. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 70=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 70=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 70=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 70=. Austria 0 0 1 1 70=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 70=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 70=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1 70=. India 0 0 1 1 70=. Finland 0 0 1 1 70=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 Total 218 218 250 686 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze