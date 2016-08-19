Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day thirteen

Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day 13 in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 35 33 32 100 2. Britain 22 21 13 56 3. China 20 16 22 58 4. Germany 13 8 11 32 5. Russia 12 15 17 44 6. Japan 12 6 18 36 7. France 8 12 14 34 8. Italy 8 10 6 24 9. Netherlands 8 4 4 16 10. Australia 7 10 10 27 11. South Korea 7 3 8 18 12. Hungary 7 3 4 14 13. Brazil 5 5 5 15 14. Spain 5 2 3 10 15. Croatia 5 2 0 7 16. Jamaica 5 0 2 7 17. New Zealand 4 8 3 15 18. Kenya 4 4 0 8 19. Canada 4 3 11 18 20. Kazakhstan 3 5 7 15 21. Cuba 3 2 4 9 22. Argentina 3 1 0 4 23. Ukraine 2 4 2 8 24. North Korea 2 3 2 7 25. Poland 2 2 4 8 26. Belgium 2 2 2 6 26=. Thailand 2 2 2 6 28. Colombia 2 2 1 5 29. Uzbekistan 2 1 5 8 30. Greece 2 1 2 5 30=. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 32. Iran 2 0 3 5 33. Denmark 1 6 6 13 34. South Africa 1 6 2 9 35. Sweden 1 4 3 8 36. Belarus 1 3 2 6 37. Armenia 1 3 0 4 38. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 38=. Serbia 1 2 1 4 40. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 41. Czech Republic 1 1 6 8 42. Georgia 1 1 3 5 42=. Ethiopia 1 1 3 5 44. Romania 1 1 2 4 45. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 45=. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 45=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 50. Bahamas 1 0 0 1 50=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 50=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 50=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 50=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 50=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 56. Azerbaijan 0 4 6 10 57. Turkey 0 2 2 4 58. Malaysia 0 2 1 3 59. Ireland 0 2 0 2 60. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 61. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 62. Philippines 0 1 0 1 62=. Algeria 0 1 0 1 62=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 62=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1 62=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 67. Norway 0 0 3 3 67=. Egypt 0 0 3 3 69. Tunisia 0 0 2 2 69=. Israel 0 0 2 2 71. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 71=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 71=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 71=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 71=. Austria 0 0 1 1 71=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 71=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 71=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1 71=. India 0 0 1 1 71=. Finland 0 0 1 1 71=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 71=. Mexico 0 0 1 1 Total 243 243 286 772 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze