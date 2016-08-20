FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fourteen
#Olympics News
August 20, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fourteen

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) -    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Olympic
Games complete medals table at the end of day 14 in Rio de
Janeiro on Friday.
    
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        38  35  32  105   
2.   Britain                     24  22  14  60    
3.   China                       22  18  25  65    
4.   Germany                     14  8   13  35    
5.   Russia                      13  16  19  48    
6.   Japan                       12  8   21  41    
7.   France                      9   14  14  37    
8.   Australia                   8   11  10  29    
9.   Italy                       8   11  6   25    
10.  Netherlands                 8   6   4   18    
11.  South Korea                 8   3   8   19    
12.  Hungary                     7   3   4   14    
13.  Spain                       6   2   3   11    
14.  Jamaica                     6   1   2   9     
15.  Brazil                      5   5   5   15    
16.  Kenya                       5   5   0   10    
17.  Croatia                     5   2   1   8     
18.  New Zealand                 4   8   4   16    
19.  Canada                      4   3   14  21    
20.  Kazakhstan                  3   5   9   17    
21.  Cuba                        3   2   4   9     
22.  Colombia                    3   2   3   8     
23.  Greece                      3   1   2   6     
24.  Argentina                   3   1   0   4     
25.  Iran                        3   0   4   7     
26.  Ukraine                     2   4   2   8     
27.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
28.  Poland                      2   2   6   10    
29.  Belgium                     2   2   2   6     
29=. Thailand                    2   2   2   6     
31.  Uzbekistan                  2   1   5   8     
32.  Georgia                     2   1   3   6     
33.  Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
34.  Slovakia                    2   1   0   3     
35.  Denmark                     1   6   6   13    
36.  Sweden                      1   6   3   10    
37.  South Africa                1   6   2   9     
38.  Belarus                     1   4   2   7     
39.  Armenia                     1   3   0   4     
40.  Serbia                      1   2   1   4     
40=. Slovenia                    1   2   1   4     
42.  Indonesia                   1   2   0   3     
43.  Czech Republic              1   1   6   8     
44.  Ethiopia                    1   1   4   6     
45.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
46.  Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
46=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
48.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
49.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
49=. Cote D'Ivoire               1   0   1   2     
51.  Tajikistan                  1   0   0   1     
51=. Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
51=. Jordan                      1   0   0   1     
51=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
51=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
51=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
51=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
58.  Azerbaijan                  0   4   9   13    
59.  Malaysia                    0   3   1   4     
60.  Turkey                      0   2   4   6     
61.  Ireland                     0   2   0   2     
62.  Lithuania                   0   1   3   4     
63.  Venezuela                   0   1   2   3     
64.  Mexico                      0   1   1   2     
64=. India                       0   1   1   2     
64=. Mongolia                    0   1   1   2     
67.  Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
67=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
67=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
67=. Qatar                       0   1   0   1     
71.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
71=. Egypt                       0   0   3   3     
71=. Tunisia                     0   0   3   3     
74.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
75.  United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
75=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Morocco                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Bulgaria                    0   0   1   1     
75=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
75=. Finland                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Dominican Republic          0   0   1   1     
75=. Austria                     0   0   1   1     
75=. Moldova                     0   0   1   1     
     Total                       265 265 318 848   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
