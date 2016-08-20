Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fourteen

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Aug 20 (Reuters) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day 14 in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 38 35 32 105 2. Britain 24 22 14 60 3. China 22 18 25 65 4. Germany 14 8 13 35 5. Russia 13 16 19 48 6. Japan 12 8 21 41 7. France 9 14 14 37 8. Australia 8 11 10 29 9. Italy 8 11 6 25 10. Netherlands 8 6 4 18 11. South Korea 8 3 8 19 12. Hungary 7 3 4 14 13. Spain 6 2 3 11 14. Jamaica 6 1 2 9 15. Brazil 5 5 5 15 16. Kenya 5 5 0 10 17. Croatia 5 2 1 8 18. New Zealand 4 8 4 16 19. Canada 4 3 14 21 20. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17 21. Cuba 3 2 4 9 22. Colombia 3 2 3 8 23. Greece 3 1 2 6 24. Argentina 3 1 0 4 25. Iran 3 0 4 7 26. Ukraine 2 4 2 8 27. North Korea 2 3 2 7 28. Poland 2 2 6 10 29. Belgium 2 2 2 6 29=. Thailand 2 2 2 6 31. Uzbekistan 2 1 5 8 32. Georgia 2 1 3 6 33. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 34. Slovakia 2 1 0 3 35. Denmark 1 6 6 13 36. Sweden 1 6 3 10 37. South Africa 1 6 2 9 38. Belarus 1 4 2 7 39. Armenia 1 3 0 4 40. Serbia 1 2 1 4 40=. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 42. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 43. Czech Republic 1 1 6 8 44. Ethiopia 1 1 4 6 45. Romania 1 1 2 4 46. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 46=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 48. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 49. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 49=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2 51. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1 51=. Bahamas 1 0 0 1 51=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 51=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 51=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 51=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 51=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 58. Azerbaijan 0 4 9 13 59. Malaysia 0 3 1 4 60. Turkey 0 2 4 6 61. Ireland 0 2 0 2 62. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 63. Venezuela 0 1 2 3 64. Mexico 0 1 1 2 64=. India 0 1 1 2 64=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 67. Philippines 0 1 0 1 67=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 67=. Algeria 0 1 0 1 67=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 71. Norway 0 0 3 3 71=. Egypt 0 0 3 3 71=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3 74. Israel 0 0 2 2 75. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 75=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 75=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 75=. Bulgaria 0 0 1 1 75=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 75=. Finland 0 0 1 1 75=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 75=. Austria 0 0 1 1 75=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 Total 265 265 318 848 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ed Osmond)