Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day fifteen

Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day fifteen in Rio de Janeiro Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 46 37 38 121 2. Britain 27 23 17 67 3. China 26 18 26 70 4. Russia 19 18 19 56 5. Germany 17 10 15 42 6. Japan 12 8 21 41 7. France 10 18 14 42 8. South Korea 9 3 9 21 9. Italy 8 12 8 28 10. Australia 8 11 10 29 11. Netherlands 8 7 4 19 12. Hungary 8 3 4 15 13. Brazil 7 6 6 19 14. Spain 7 4 6 17 15. Kenya 6 6 1 13 16. Jamaica 6 3 2 11 17. Croatia 5 3 2 10 18. Cuba 5 2 4 11 19. New Zealand 4 9 5 18 20. Canada 4 3 15 22 21. Uzbekistan 4 2 7 13 22. Kazakhstan 3 5 9 17 23. Colombia 3 2 3 8 24. Switzerland 3 2 2 7 25. Iran 3 1 4 8 26. Greece 3 1 2 6 27. Argentina 3 1 0 4 28. Denmark 2 6 7 15 29. Sweden 2 6 3 11 30. South Africa 2 6 2 10 31. Ukraine 2 5 4 11 32. Serbia 2 4 2 8 33. Poland 2 3 6 11 34. North Korea 2 3 2 7 35. Thailand 2 2 2 6 35=. Belgium 2 2 2 6 37. Slovakia 2 2 0 4 38. Georgia 2 1 4 7 39. Azerbaijan 1 7 10 18 40. Belarus 1 4 4 9 41. Turkey 1 3 4 8 42. Armenia 1 3 0 4 43. Czech Republic 1 2 7 10 44. Ethiopia 1 2 5 8 45. Slovenia 1 2 1 4 46. Indonesia 1 2 0 3 47. Romania 1 1 3 5 48. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 48=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 50. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 51. Bahamas 1 0 1 2 51=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 51=. Cote D'Ivoire 1 0 1 2 54. Tajikistan 1 0 0 1 54=. Jordan 1 0 0 1 54=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 54=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 54=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 54=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 60. Malaysia 0 4 1 5 61. Mexico 0 3 2 5 62. Ireland 0 2 0 2 62=. Algeria 0 2 0 2 64. Lithuania 0 1 3 4 65. Venezuela 0 1 2 3 65=. Bulgaria 0 1 2 3 67. India 0 1 1 2 67=. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 69. Philippines 0 1 0 1 69=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 69=. Qatar 0 1 0 1 69=. Burundi 0 1 0 1 69=. Niger 0 1 0 1 74. Norway 0 0 4 4 75. Egypt 0 0 3 3 75=. Tunisia 0 0 3 3 77. Israel 0 0 2 2 78. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 78=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 78=. Morocco 0 0 1 1 78=. Austria 0 0 1 1 78=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 78=. Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 1 1 78=. Nigeria 0 0 1 1 78=. Finland 0 0 1 1 78=. Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1 78=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 Total 307 307 360 974 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by Ken Ferris)