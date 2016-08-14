Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day eight

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day eight in Rio de Janeiro: Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 24 18 17 59 2. China 13 11 17 41 3. Britain 10 13 7 30 4. Germany 8 5 3 16 5. Japan 7 3 14 24 6. Russia 6 9 8 23 7. Australia 6 7 9 22 8. Italy 6 7 5 18 9. South Korea 6 3 4 13 10. France 5 8 5 18 11. Hungary 5 3 3 11 12. Netherlands 3 2 3 8 13. Spain 3 0 2 5 14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8 15. Canada 2 2 8 12 16. Kazakhstan 2 2 3 7 17. Belgium 2 1 1 4 17=. Thailand 2 1 1 4 19. Croatia 2 1 0 3 20. Switzerland 2 0 1 3 21. Iran 2 0 0 2 22. Sweden 1 3 1 5 23. Denmark 1 2 3 6 24. North Korea 1 2 2 5 25. Belarus 1 2 1 4 26. Romania 1 1 2 4 26=. Brazil 1 1 2 4 26=. Poland 1 1 2 4 29. Slovenia 1 1 1 3 30. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 30=. Colombia 1 1 0 2 30=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 33. Czech Republic 1 0 3 4 34. Ethiopia 1 0 2 3 34=. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 36. Greece 1 0 1 2 36=. Jamaica 1 0 1 2 36=. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 39. Singapore 1 0 0 1 39=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 39=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 39=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 39=. Argentina 1 0 0 1 44. South Africa 0 5 1 6 45. Ukraine 0 3 1 4 46. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 46=. Kenya 0 2 0 2 46=. Azerbaijan 0 2 0 2 49. Lithuania 0 1 2 3 50. Georgia 0 1 1 2 51. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 51=. Turkey 0 1 0 1 51=. Ireland 0 1 0 1 51=. Cuba 0 1 0 1 51=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 51=. Philippines 0 1 0 1 57. Uzbekistan 0 0 2 2 57=. Norway 0 0 2 2 57=. Egypt 0 0 2 2 57=. Israel 0 0 2 2 61. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 61=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 61=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 61=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 61=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 140 140 153 433 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by John O'Brien)