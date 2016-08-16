FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 10
#Olympics News
August 16, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at
the end of day 10 in Rio de Janeiro:
     
Rank Country                     G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.                        26  23  26  75    
2.   Britain                     16  17  8   41    
3.   China                       15  14  17  46    
4.   Russia                      11  12  12  35    
5.   Italy                       8   9   6   23    
6.   Germany                     8   6   6   20    
7.   France                      7   9   7   23    
8.   Japan                       7   4   16  27    
9.   Australia                   6   7   9   22    
10.  South Korea                 6   3   5   14    
11.  Netherlands                 6   2   3   11    
12.  Hungary                     5   3   4   12    
13.  Spain                       3   0   2   5     
14.  New Zealand                 2   6   0   8     
15.  Kazakhstan                  2   3   5   10    
16.  Brazil                      2   3   4   9     
17.  North Korea                 2   3   2   7     
18.  Kenya                       2   3   0   5     
19.  Canada                      2   2   9   13    
20.  Colombia                    2   2   0   4     
21.  Switzerland                 2   1   2   5     
21=. Cuba                        2   1   2   5     
21=. Poland                      2   1   2   5     
24.  Belgium                     2   1   1   4     
24=. Thailand                    2   1   1   4     
26.  Croatia                     2   1   0   3     
27.  Uzbekistan                  2   0   4   6     
28.  Jamaica                     2   0   2   4     
29.  Iran                        2   0   1   3     
29=. Greece                      2   0   1   3     
31.  South Africa                1   5   1   7     
32.  Sweden                      1   4   1   6     
33.  Denmark                     1   3   4   8     
34.  Belarus                     1   2   2   5     
35.  Romania                     1   1   2   4     
36.  Slovenia                    1   1   1   3     
37.  Slovakia                    1   1   0   2     
37=. Bahrain                     1   1   0   2     
37=. Vietnam                     1   1   0   2     
37=. Argentina                   1   1   0   2     
41.  Czech Republic              1   0   5   6     
42.  Ethiopia                    1   0   3   4     
43.  Taiwan                      1   0   2   3     
44.  Independent Olympic Athlete 1   0   1   2     
45.  Bahamas                     1   0   0   1     
45=. Fiji                        1   0   0   1     
45=. Singapore                   1   0   0   1     
45=. Puerto Rico                 1   0   0   1     
45=. Kosovo                      1   0   0   1     
50.  Ukraine                     0   4   1   5     
51.  Azerbaijan                  0   2   1   3     
52.  Turkey                      0   2   0   2     
52=. Indonesia                   0   2   0   2     
54.  Lithuania                   0   1   2   3     
55.  Georgia                     0   1   1   2     
56.  Malaysia                    0   1   0   1     
56=. Ireland                     0   1   0   1     
56=. Grenada                     0   1   0   1     
56=. Venezuela                   0   1   0   1     
56=. Armenia                     0   1   0   1     
56=. Algeria                     0   1   0   1     
56=. Mongolia                    0   1   0   1     
56=. Philippines                 0   1   0   1     
64.  Norway                      0   0   3   3     
65.  Israel                      0   0   2   2     
65=. Egypt                       0   0   2   2     
67.  Tunisia                     0   0   1   1     
67=. Estonia                     0   0   1   1     
67=. Kyrgyzstan                  0   0   1   1     
67=. United Arab Emirates        0   0   1   1     
67=. Portugal                    0   0   1   1     
     Total                       177 177 196 550   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

 (Editing by John O'Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
