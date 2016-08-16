Olympics-Complete medals table at end of day 10

Aug 16 (Gracenote) - Olympic Games complete medals table at the end of day 10 in Rio de Janeiro: Rank Country G S B Total 1. U.S. 26 23 26 75 2. Britain 16 17 8 41 3. China 15 14 17 46 4. Russia 11 12 12 35 5. Italy 8 9 6 23 6. Germany 8 6 6 20 7. France 7 9 7 23 8. Japan 7 4 16 27 9. Australia 6 7 9 22 10. South Korea 6 3 5 14 11. Netherlands 6 2 3 11 12. Hungary 5 3 4 12 13. Spain 3 0 2 5 14. New Zealand 2 6 0 8 15. Kazakhstan 2 3 5 10 16. Brazil 2 3 4 9 17. North Korea 2 3 2 7 18. Kenya 2 3 0 5 19. Canada 2 2 9 13 20. Colombia 2 2 0 4 21. Switzerland 2 1 2 5 21=. Cuba 2 1 2 5 21=. Poland 2 1 2 5 24. Belgium 2 1 1 4 24=. Thailand 2 1 1 4 26. Croatia 2 1 0 3 27. Uzbekistan 2 0 4 6 28. Jamaica 2 0 2 4 29. Iran 2 0 1 3 29=. Greece 2 0 1 3 31. South Africa 1 5 1 7 32. Sweden 1 4 1 6 33. Denmark 1 3 4 8 34. Belarus 1 2 2 5 35. Romania 1 1 2 4 36. Slovenia 1 1 1 3 37. Slovakia 1 1 0 2 37=. Bahrain 1 1 0 2 37=. Vietnam 1 1 0 2 37=. Argentina 1 1 0 2 41. Czech Republic 1 0 5 6 42. Ethiopia 1 0 3 4 43. Taiwan 1 0 2 3 44. Independent Olympic Athlete 1 0 1 2 45. Bahamas 1 0 0 1 45=. Fiji 1 0 0 1 45=. Singapore 1 0 0 1 45=. Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 45=. Kosovo 1 0 0 1 50. Ukraine 0 4 1 5 51. Azerbaijan 0 2 1 3 52. Turkey 0 2 0 2 52=. Indonesia 0 2 0 2 54. Lithuania 0 1 2 3 55. Georgia 0 1 1 2 56. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 56=. Ireland 0 1 0 1 56=. Grenada 0 1 0 1 56=. Venezuela 0 1 0 1 56=. Armenia 0 1 0 1 56=. Algeria 0 1 0 1 56=. Mongolia 0 1 0 1 56=. Philippines 0 1 0 1 64. Norway 0 0 3 3 65. Israel 0 0 2 2 65=. Egypt 0 0 2 2 67. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 67=. Estonia 0 0 1 1 67=. Kyrgyzstan 0 0 1 1 67=. United Arab Emirates 0 0 1 1 67=. Portugal 0 0 1 1 Total 177 177 196 550 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze (Editing by John O'Brien)