FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Eight
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Eight

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The United States lead the Olympic medal standings after
winning five gold, three silver and three bronze on Day Eight of
the London Games on Saturday.
    
 Results Table
 
 Rank Country        G   S   B   Total 
 1.   U.S.           26  13  15  54    
 2.   China          25  16  12  53    
 3.   Britain        14  7   8   29    
 4.   South Korea    9   3   5   17    
 5.   France         8   6   8   22    
 6.   Germany        5   10  6   21    
 7.   Italy          5   5   3   13    
 8.   Kazakhstan     5   0   0   5     
 9.   North Korea    4   0   1   5     
 10.  Russia         3   15  10  28    
 11.  Netherlands    3   1   4   8     
 12.  South Africa   3   1   0   4     
 13.  New Zealand    3   0   4   7     
 14.  Japan          2   10  12  24    
 15.  Cuba           2   2   1   5     
 16.  Hungary        2   1   2   5     
 17.  Poland         2   1   1   4     
 18.  Ukraine        2   0   4   6     
 19.  Australia      1   12  7   20    
 20.  Romania        1   4   2   7     
 21.  Canada         1   3   6   10    
 22.  Belarus        1   2   3   6     
 23.  Denmark        1   2   2   5     
 24.  Czech Republic 1   2   1   4     
 25.  Brazil         1   1   4   6     
 26.  Croatia        1   1   0   2     
 27.  Slovenia       1   0   2   3     
 28.  Ethiopia       1   0   1   2     
 28=. Jamaica        1   0   1   2     
 30.  Switzerland    1   0   0   1     
 30=. Venezuela      1   0   0   1     
 30=. Georgia        1   0   0   1     
 30=. Lithuania      1   0   0   1     
 34.  Mexico         0   3   1   4     
 35.  Sweden         0   3   0   3     
 36.  Spain          0   2   1   3     
 36=. Colombia       0   2   1   3     
 38.  Slovakia       0   1   3   4     
 39.  India          0   1   2   3     
 40.  Kenya          0   1   1   2     
 40=. Mongolia       0   1   1   2     
 40=. Indonesia      0   1   1   2     
 40=. Norway         0   1   1   2     
 40=. Serbia         0   1   1   2     
 40=. Belgium        0   1   1   2     
 46.  Thailand       0   1   0   1     
 46=. Taiwan         0   1   0   1     
 46=. Egypt          0   1   0   1     
 46=. Guatemala      0   1   0   1     
 50.  Greece         0   0   2   2     
 50=. Moldova        0   0   2   2     
 52.  Azerbaijan     0   0   1   1     
 52=. Uzbekistan     0   0   1   1     
 52=. Tunisia        0   0   1   1     
 52=. Qatar          0   0   1   1     
 52=. Hong Kong      0   0   1   1     
 52=. Iran           0   0   1   1     
 52=. Singapore      0   0   1   1     
     Total          138 140 150 428   
 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.