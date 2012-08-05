FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Nine
August 5, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Nine

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China lead the Olympic medal
standings after winning five gold, one silver and two bronze on
Day Nine of the London Games on Sunday.

Results Table
 
  Rank Country        G   S   B   Total 
  1.   China          30  17  14  61    
  2.   U.S.           28  14  18  60    
  3.   Britain        16  11  10  37    
  4.   South Korea    10  4   6   20    
  5.   France         8   8   9   25    
  6.   Italy          6   5   3   14    
  7.   Kazakhstan     6   0   0   6     
  8.   Germany        5   10  7   22    
  9.   Russia         4   16  15  35    
 10.  Hungary         4   1   3   8     
 11.  North Korea     4   0   1   5     
 12.  Netherlands     3   1   4   8     
 13.  South Africa    3   1   0   4     
 14.  New Zealand     3   0   4   7     
 15.  Japan           2   12  13  27    
 16.  Romania         2   4   2   8     
 16=. Denmark         2   4   2   8     
 18.  Belarus         2   2   3   7     
 19.  Cuba            2   2   1   5     
 20.  Poland          2   1   1   4     
 20=. Jamaica         2   1   1   4     
 22.  Ukraine         2   0   5   7     
 23.  Ethiopia        2   0   1   3     
 24.  Australia       1   12  7   20    
 25.  Canada          1   3   6   10    
 26.  Czech Republic  1   3   1   5     
 27.  Sweden          1   3   0   4     
 28.  Kenya           1   2   2   5     
 29.  Brazil          1   1   5   7     
 30.  Slovenia        1   1   2   4     
 31.  Switzerland     1   1   0   2     
 31=. Croatia         1   1   0   2     
 33.  Iran            1   0   1   2     
 33=. Lithuania       1   0   1   2     
 35.  Georgia         1   0   0   1     
 35=. Venezuela       1   0   0   1     
 37.  Mexico          0   3   2   5     
 38.  Colombia        0   3   1   4     
 39.  Spain           0   2   1   3     
 40.  Slovakia        0   1   3   4     
 41.  Azerbaijan      0   1   2   3     
 41=. India           0   1   2   3     
 43.  Mongolia        0   1   1   2     
 43=. Indonesia       0   1   1   2     
 43=. Norway          0   1   1   2     
 43=. Serbia          0   1   1   2     
 43=. Belgium         0   1   1   2     
 43=. Armenia         0   1   1   2     
 49.  Malaysia        0   1   0   1     
 49=. Guatemala       0   1   0   1     
 49=. Egypt           0   1   0   1     
 49=. Thailand        0   1   0   1     
 49=. Taiwan          0   1   0   1     
 54.  Moldova         0   0   2   2     
 54=. Greece          0   0   2   2     
 56.  Argentina       0   0   1   1     
 56=. Singapore       0   0   1   1     
 56=. Qatar           0   0   1   1     
 56=. Tunisia         0   0   1   1     
 56=. Hong Kong       0   0   1   1     
 56=. Uzbekistan      0   0   1   1     
     Total          161 163 175 499   
 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
