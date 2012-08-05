Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Nine

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - China lead the Olympic medal standings after winning five gold, one silver and two bronze on Day Nine of the London Games on Sunday. Results Table Rank Country G S B Total 1. China 30 17 14 61 2. U.S. 28 14 18 60 3. Britain 16 11 10 37 4. South Korea 10 4 6 20 5. France 8 8 9 25 6. Italy 6 5 3 14 7. Kazakhstan 6 0 0 6 8. Germany 5 10 7 22 9. Russia 4 16 15 35 10. Hungary 4 1 3 8 11. North Korea 4 0 1 5 12. Netherlands 3 1 4 8 13. South Africa 3 1 0 4 14. New Zealand 3 0 4 7 15. Japan 2 12 13 27 16. Romania 2 4 2 8 16=. Denmark 2 4 2 8 18. Belarus 2 2 3 7 19. Cuba 2 2 1 5 20. Poland 2 1 1 4 20=. Jamaica 2 1 1 4 22. Ukraine 2 0 5 7 23. Ethiopia 2 0 1 3 24. Australia 1 12 7 20 25. Canada 1 3 6 10 26. Czech Republic 1 3 1 5 27. Sweden 1 3 0 4 28. Kenya 1 2 2 5 29. Brazil 1 1 5 7 30. Slovenia 1 1 2 4 31. Switzerland 1 1 0 2 31=. Croatia 1 1 0 2 33. Iran 1 0 1 2 33=. Lithuania 1 0 1 2 35. Georgia 1 0 0 1 35=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1 37. Mexico 0 3 2 5 38. Colombia 0 3 1 4 39. Spain 0 2 1 3 40. Slovakia 0 1 3 4 41. Azerbaijan 0 1 2 3 41=. India 0 1 2 3 43. Mongolia 0 1 1 2 43=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2 43=. Norway 0 1 1 2 43=. Serbia 0 1 1 2 43=. Belgium 0 1 1 2 43=. Armenia 0 1 1 2 49. Malaysia 0 1 0 1 49=. Guatemala 0 1 0 1 49=. Egypt 0 1 0 1 49=. Thailand 0 1 0 1 49=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1 54. Moldova 0 0 2 2 54=. Greece 0 0 2 2 56. Argentina 0 0 1 1 56=. Singapore 0 0 1 1 56=. Qatar 0 0 1 1 56=. Tunisia 0 0 1 1 56=. Hong Kong 0 0 1 1 56=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 Total 161 163 175 499 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze