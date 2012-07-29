FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Two
#Olympics News
July 29, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Two

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China led the Olympic medal standings after winning two gold and
four silver on day two of the London Games on Sunday. That gave
China six golds total and 12 medals overall.
    The United States are second with three gold medals and 11
overall. Italy are third with two gold and seven total medals.
South Korea are fourth with two gold and five overall medals
while France are fifth with two gold and four total.

 Rank Country      G  S  B  Total 
 1.   China        6  4  2  12    
 2.   U.S.         3  5  3  11    
 3.   Italy        2  3  2  7     
 4.   South Korea  2  1  2  5     
 5.   France       2  1  1  4     
 6.   North Korea  2  0  1  3     
 7.   Kazakhstan   2  0  0  2     
 8.   Brazil       1  1  1  3     
 8=.  Hungary      1  1  1  3     
 8=.  Australia    1  1  1  3     
 11.  Netherlands  1  1  0  2     
 12.  Russia       1  0  3  4     
 13.  Georgia      1  0  0  1     
 13=. South Africa 1  0  0  1     
 15.  Japan        0  2  3  5     
 16.  Britain      0  1  1  2     
 17.  Cuba         0  1  0  1     
 17=. Taiwan       0  1  0  1     
 17=. Romania      0  1  0  1     
 17=. Poland       0  1  0  1     
 17=. Colombia     0  1  0  1     
 22.  Norway       0  0  1  1     
 22=. Belgium      0  0  1  1     
 22=. Serbia       0  0  1  1     
 22=. Uzbekistan   0  0  1  1     
 22=. Azerbaijan   0  0  1  1     
 22=. Canada       0  0  1  1     
 22=. Moldova      0  0  1  1     
 22=. Ukraine      0  0  1  1     
 22=. Slovakia     0  0  1  1     
 
 Total             26 26 30 82    

 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

