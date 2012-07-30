FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Three
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 8:51 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Three

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

China leads the medal standings after three days of
competition.
 
 Rank Country      G  S  B  Total 
 1.   China        9  5  3  17    
 2.   U.S.         5  7  5  17    
 3.   France       3  1  3  7     
 4.   North Korea  3  0  1  4     
 5.   Italy        2  4  2  8     
 6.   South Korea  2  2  2  6     
 7.   Russia       2  0  3  5     
 8.   Kazakhstan   2  0  0  2     
 9.   Japan        1  4  6  11    
 10.  Australia    1  2  1  4     
 11.  Romania      1  2  0  3     
 12.  Brazil       1  1  1  3     
 12=. Hungary      1  1  1  3     
 14.  Netherlands  1  1  0  2     
 15.  Ukraine      1  0  2  3     
 16.  Georgia      1  0  0  1     
 16=. South Africa 1  0  0  1     
 16=. Lithuania    1  0  0  1     
 19.  Colombia     0  2  0  2     
 20.  Britain      0  1  2  3     
 21.  Cuba         0  1  0  1
 21=. Germany      0  1  0  1
 21=. Mexico       0  1  0  1
 21=. Poland       0  1  0  1     
 21=. Thailand     0  1  0  1         
 21=. Taiwan       0  1  0  1     
 27.  Azerbaijan   0  0  1  1     
 27=. Belgium      0  0  1  1     
 27=. Canada       0  0  1  1     
 27=. Indonesia    0  0  1  1     
 27=. India        0  0  1  1     
 27=. Moldova      0  0  1  1     
 27=. Mongolia     0  0  1  1      
 27=. Norway       0  0  1  1     
 27=. Serbia       0  0  1  1
 27=. Slovakia     0  0  1  1     
 27=. Uzbekistan   0  0  1  1     
 
     Total         38 39 43 120   
 G = Gold
 S = Silver
 B = Bronze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.