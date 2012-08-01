Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day 5

Aug 1 (Reuters) - China lead the Olympic medal standings after Day 5 on Wednesday. Results Table Rank Country G S B Total 1. China 17 9 4 30 2. U.S. 12 8 9 29 3. South Korea 6 2 4 12 4. France 5 3 5 13 5. North Korea 4 0 1 5 6. Germany 3 8 2 13 7. Italy 3 4 2 9 8. Kazakhstan 3 0 0 3 9. Japan 2 4 11 17 10. Russia 2 4 5 11 11. Britain 2 3 4 9 12. Hungary 2 1 1 4 13. Ukraine 2 0 4 6 14. South Africa 2 0 0 2 15. Australia 1 6 2 9 16. Romania 1 3 2 6 17. Brazil 1 1 1 3 17=. Netherlands 1 1 1 3 19. Georgia 1 0 0 1 19=. Lithuania 1 0 0 1 19=. Slovenia 1 0 0 1 19=. Venezuela 1 0 0 1 23. Cuba 0 2 1 3 23=. Colombia 0 2 1 3 25. Mexico 0 2 0 2 26. Canada 0 1 5 6 27. Norway 0 1 1 2 27=. Indonesia 0 1 1 2 29. Denmark 0 1 0 1 29=. Thailand 0 1 0 1 29=. Sweden 0 1 0 1 29=. Spain 0 1 0 1 29=. Egypt 0 1 0 1 29=. Czech Republic 0 1 0 1 29=. Poland 0 1 0 1 29=. Taiwan 0 1 0 1 37. Slovakia 0 0 2 2 37=. New Zealand 0 0 2 2 39. Qatar 0 0 1 1 39=. Singapore 0 0 1 1 39=. Greece 0 0 1 1 39=. Belarus 0 0 1 1 39=. Moldova 0 0 1 1 39=. Mongolia 0 0 1 1 39=. Azerbaijan 0 0 1 1 39=. India 0 0 1 1 39=. Serbia 0 0 1 1 39=. Uzbekistan 0 0 1 1 39=. Belgium 0 0 1 1 Total 73 74 82 229 G = Gold S = Silver B = Bronze