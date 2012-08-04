FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Seven
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Complete medals table at end of Day Seven

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The United States led the Olympic
medal standings after Day Seven of the London Games on Friday.
    There have now been 20 world records set at the London
Games. There were 47 world records set in the Beijing Games four
years ago with 12 set at the Athens Games in 2004.
    
Results Table
 
Rank Country        G   S   B   Total 
1.   U.S.           21  10  12  43    
2.   China          20  13  9   42    
3.   South Korea    9   2   5   16    
4.   Britain        8   6   8   22    
5.   France         8   5   6   19    
6.   Germany        5   9   6   20    
7.   Italy          4   5   3   12    
8.   North Korea    4   0   1   5     
9.   Kazakhstan     4   0   0   4     
10.  Russia         3   12  8   23    
11.  South Africa   3   1   0   4     
12.  New Zealand    3   0   3   6     
13.  Japan          2   8   11  21    
14.  Cuba           2   2   1   5     
15.  Netherlands    2   1   3   6     
16.  Hungary        2   1   2   5     
17.  Poland         2   1   1   4     
18.  Ukraine        2   0   4   6     
19.  Australia      1   9   4   14    
20.  Romania        1   4   2   7     
21.  Brazil         1   1   4   6     
22.  Belarus        1   1   2   4     
23.  Slovenia       1   0   2   3     
24.  Venezuela      1   0   0   1     
24=. Ethiopia       1   0   0   1     
24=. Georgia        1   0   0   1     
24=. Lithuania      1   0   0   1     
28.  Mexico         0   3   1   4     
29.  Canada         0   2   5   7     
30.  Colombia       0   2   1   3     
30=. Spain          0   2   1   3     
32.  Czech Republic 0   2   0   2     
32=. Sweden         0   2   0   2     
34.  Denmark        0   1   2   3     
35.  India          0   1   1   2     
35=. Kenya          0   1   1   2     
35=. Norway         0   1   1   2     
35=. Belgium        0   1   1   2     
35=. Mongolia       0   1   1   2     
35=. Indonesia      0   1   1   2     
41.  Thailand       0   1   0   1     
41=. Taiwan         0   1   0   1     
41=. Croatia        0   1   0   1     
41=. Egypt          0   1   0   1     
45.  Slovakia       0   0   3   3     
46.  Moldova        0   0   1   1     
46=. Azerbaijan     0   0   1   1     
46=. Uzbekistan     0   0   1   1     
46=. Serbia         0   0   1   1     
46=. Qatar          0   0   1   1     
46=. Hong Kong      0   0   1   1     
46=. Iran           0   0   1   1     
46=. Singapore      0   0   1   1     
46=. Greece         0   0   1   1     
     Total          113 115 125 353   
G = Gold
S = Silver
B = Bronze

