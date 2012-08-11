Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon medal results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's David Svoboda won the Olympic gold medal in the men's modern pentathlon on Saturday. China's Cao Zhongrong won the silver and Hungary's Adam Marosi won the bronze. Results Table Fencing Swimming Riding Combined Events Overall 1. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1304 1132 2468 5928 2. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1376 1080 2448 5904 3. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 1336 1200 2420 5836 4. Aleksander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1312 1112 2340 5764 5. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 868 1276 1160 2452 5756 6. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 1252 1180 2504 5744 7. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 1328 1140 2340 5736 8. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 1308 1140 2524 5732 9. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 1264 1200 2472 5720 10. Nicholas Woodbridge (Britain) 808 1396 1156 2356 5716 11. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea) 784 1360 1160 2372 5676 12. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 1344 1200 2252 5676 13. Samuel Weale (Britain) 808 1320 1176 2360 5664 14. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 1232 1176 2464 5656 15. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 1328 1136 2500 5652 16. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 1280 1120 2368 5648 17. Christopher Patte (France) 784 1292 1116 2428 5620 18. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 1236 1160 2448 5604 19. Deniss Cerkovskis (Latvia) 952 1232 976 2416 5576 20. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 1140 1084 2536 5568 21. Rustem Sabizkhuzin (Kazakhstan) 856 1204 1100 2404 5564 22. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 1348 1088 2284 5552 23. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 1264 1140 2408 5524 24. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 1224 1180 2376 5516 25. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736 1332 1120 2328 5516 26. Stefan Kollner (Germany) 784 1220 1120 2364 5488 27. Ed Fernon (Australia) 736 1204 1132 2408 5480 28. Yasser Hefny (Egypt) 808 1292 1080 2260 5440 29. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 748 1244 1036 2404 5432 30. Dzmitry Meliakh (Belarus) 808 1316 1028 2228 5380 31. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 1196 1112 2300 5368 32. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 1300 1076 2260 5324 33. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 1412 856 2192 5292 34. Hwang Woojin (South Korea) 736 1348 736 2088 4908 35. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 1304 340 DNF 2288 4740 36. Wang Guan (China) 688 1216 0 DNS 0 DNS 1904