Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon medal results
#Olympics News
August 11, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon medal results

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's David Svoboda won the Olympic gold medal in the
men's modern pentathlon on Saturday. China's Cao Zhongrong won the silver and Hungary's Adam
Marosi won the bronze.

 Results Table
 
                                     Fencing Swimming  Riding  Combined Events    Overall 
 1.  David Svoboda (Czech Republic)    1024    1304     1132       2468            5928    
 2.  Cao Zhongrong (China)             1000    1376     1080       2448            5904    
 3.  Adam Marosi (Hungary)             880     1336     1200       2420            5836    
 4.  Aleksander Lesun (Russia)         1000    1312     1112       2340            5764    
 5.  Steffen Gebhardt (Germany)        868     1276     1160       2452            5756    
 6.  Thomas Daniel (Austria)           808     1252     1180       2504            5744    
 7.  Andrei Moiseev (Russia)           928     1328     1140       2340            5736    
 8.  Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania)     760     1308     1140       2524            5732    
 9.  Riccardo De Luca (Italy)          784     1264     1200       2472            5720    
 10. Nicholas Woodbridge (Britain)     808     1396     1156       2356            5716    
 11. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea)         784     1360     1160       2372            5676    
 12. Robert Kasza (Hungary)            880     1344     1200       2252            5676    
 13. Samuel Weale (Britain)            808     1320     1176       2360            5664    
 14. Oscar Soto (Mexico)               784     1232     1176       2464            5656    
 15. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic)   688     1328     1136       2500            5652    
 16. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus)    880     1280     1120       2368            5648    
 17. Christopher Patte (France)        784     1292     1116       2428            5620    
 18. Esteban Bustos (Chile)            760     1236     1160       2448            5604    
 19. Deniss Cerkovskis (Latvia)        952     1232     976        2416            5576    
 20. Nicola Benedetti (Italy)          808     1140     1084       2536            5568    
 21. Rustem Sabizkhuzin (Kazakhstan)   856     1204     1100       2404            5564    
 22. Shinichi Tomii (Japan)            832     1348     1088       2284            5552    
 23. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine)      712     1264     1140       2408            5524    
 24. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland)       736     1224     1180       2376            5516    
 25. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736     1332     1120       2328            5516    
 26. Stefan Kollner (Germany)          784     1220     1120       2364            5488    
 27. Ed Fernon (Australia)             736     1204     1132       2408            5480    
 28. Yasser Hefny (Egypt)              808     1292     1080       2260            5440    
 29. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan)     748     1244     1036       2404            5432    
 30. Dzmitry Meliakh (Belarus)         808     1316     1028       2228            5380    
 31. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala)       760     1196     1112       2300            5368    
 32. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.)             688     1300     1076       2260            5324    
 33. Amro El Geziry (Egypt)            832     1412     856        2192            5292    
 34. Hwang Woojin (South Korea)        736     1348     736        2088            4908    
 35. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine)    808     1304     340 DNF    2288            4740    
 36. Wang Guan (China)                 688     1216     0 DNS      0 DNS           1904

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
