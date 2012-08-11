Olympics-Czech Svoboda wins men's modern pentathlon fencing

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's David Svoboda won the Olympic men's modern pentathlon fencing at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with 1024 points. The current leaders after this phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda with 1024 points and Russia's Aleksander Lesun and China's Cao Zhongrong with 1000 points. Results Table Fencing Overall 1. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1024 2. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1000 2. Alexander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1000 4. Denis Cherkovskis (Latvia) 952 952 5. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 928 6. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 880 880 6. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 880 6. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 880 6. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 880 10. Rustem Sabirhusin (Kazakhstan) 856 856 11. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 832 11. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 832 13. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 808 13. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 808 13. Sam Weale (Britain) 808 808 13. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 808 13. Nick Woodbridge (Britain) 808 808 13. Dmitri Meliakh (Belarus) 808 808 13. Yaser Hefny (Egypt) 808 808 20. Jung Jinhwa (Korea) 784 784 20. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 784 20. Stefan Koellner (Germany) 784 784 20. Christopher Patte (France) 784 784 20. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 784 25. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 760 25. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 760 25. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 760 25. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 760 760 29. Edward Fernon (Australia) 736 736 29. Hwang Woojin (Korea) 736 736 29. Arthur Lanigan O'Keefe (Ireland) 736 736 29. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 736 33. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 712 34. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 688 34. Wang Guan (China) 688 688 34. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 688