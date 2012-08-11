FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Czech Svoboda wins men's modern pentathlon fencing
August 11, 2012

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's David Svoboda won
the Olympic men's modern pentathlon fencing at the 2012 London
Games on Saturday with 1024 points. The current leaders after
this phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda with 1024 points
and Russia's Aleksander Lesun and China's Cao Zhongrong with
1000 points.
    
 Results Table
                                   Fencing Overall              
            
1.  David Svoboda (Czech Republic)   1024    1024    
2.  Cao Zhongrong (China)            1000    1000    
2.  Alexander Lesun (Russia)         1000    1000    
4.  Denis Cherkovskis (Latvia)       952     952     
5.  Andrei Moiseev (Russia)          928     928     
6.  Steffen Gebhardt (Germany)       880     880     
6.  Robert Kasza (Hungary)           880     880     
6.  Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus)   880     880     
6.  Adam Marosi (Hungary)            880     880     
10. Rustem Sabirhusin (Kazakhstan)   856     856     
11. Shinichi Tomii (Japan)           832     832     
11. Amro El Geziry (Egypt)           832     832     
13. Thomas Daniel (Austria)          808     808     
13. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine)   808     808     
13. Sam Weale (Britain)              808     808     
13. Nicola Benedetti (Italy)         808     808     
13. Nick Woodbridge (Britain)        808     808     
13. Dmitri Meliakh (Belarus)         808     808     
13. Yaser Hefny (Egypt)              808     808     
20. Jung Jinhwa (Korea)              784     784     
20. Oscar Soto (Mexico)              784     784     
20. Stefan Koellner (Germany)        784     784     
20. Christopher Patte (France)       784     784     
20. Riccardo De Luca (Italy)         784     784     
25. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala)      760     760     
25. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania)    760     760     
25. Esteban Bustos (Chile)           760     760     
25. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan)    760     760     
29. Edward Fernon (Australia)        736     736     
29. Hwang Woojin (Korea)             736     736     
29. Arthur Lanigan O'Keefe (Ireland) 736     736     
29. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland)      736     736     
33. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine)     712     712     
34. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.)            688     688     
34. Wang Guan (China)                688     688     
34. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic)  688     688

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
