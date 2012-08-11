Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon swimming results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Amro El Geziry won the Olympic men's modern pentathlon swimming event on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are China's Cao Zhongrong, Czech Republic's David Svoboda and Russia's Aleksander Lesun. Results Table Fencing Swimming Overall 1. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1376 2376 2. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1304 2328 3. Alexander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1312 2312 4. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 1328 2256 5. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 1412 2244 6. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 1344 2224 7. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 1336 2216 8. Nick Woodbridge (Britain) 808 1396 2204 9. Denis Cherkovskis (Latvia) 952 1232 2184 10. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 1348 2180 11. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 1280 2160 12. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 880 1276 2156 13. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea) 784 1360 2144 14. Sam Weale (Britain) 808 1320 2128 15. Dmitri Meliakh (Belarus) 808 1316 2124 16. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 1304 2112 17. Yaser Hefni (Egypt) 808 1292 2100 18. Hwang Woojin (South Korea) 736 1348 2084 19. Christopher Patte (France) 784 1292 2076 20. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 1308 2068 21. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736 1332 2068 22. Rustem Sabirhusin (Kazakhstan) 856 1204 2060 23. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 1252 2060 24. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 1264 2048 25. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 1232 2016 26. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 1328 2016 27. Stefan Koellner (Germany) 784 1220 2004 28. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 760 1244 2004 29. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 1236 1996 30. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 1300 1988 31. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 1264 1976 32. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 1224 1960 33. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 1196 1956 34. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 1140 1948 35. Edward Fernon (Australia) 736 1204 1940 36. Wang Guan (China) 688 1216 1904