Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon swimming results
#Middle East & North Africa
August 11, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon swimming results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Egypt's Amro El Geziry won the
Olympic men's modern pentathlon swimming event on Saturday. The
current leaders after this phase are China's Cao Zhongrong,
Czech Republic's David Svoboda and Russia's Aleksander Lesun.

 Results Table
                                      Fencing Swimming Overall 
 1.  Cao Zhongrong (China)             1000    1376     2376    
 2.  David Svoboda (Czech Republic)    1024    1304     2328    
 3.  Alexander Lesun (Russia)          1000    1312     2312    
 4.  Andrei Moiseev (Russia)           928     1328     2256    
 5.  Amro El Geziry (Egypt)            832     1412     2244    
 6.  Robert Kasza (Hungary)            880     1344     2224    
 7.  Adam Marosi (Hungary)             880     1336     2216    
 8.  Nick Woodbridge (Britain)         808     1396     2204    
 9.  Denis Cherkovskis (Latvia)        952     1232     2184    
 10. Shinichi Tomii (Japan)            832     1348     2180    
 11. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus)    880     1280     2160    
 12. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany)        880     1276     2156    
 13. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea)         784     1360     2144    
 14. Sam Weale (Britain)               808     1320     2128    
 15. Dmitri Meliakh (Belarus)          808     1316     2124    
 16. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine)    808     1304     2112    
 17. Yaser Hefni (Egypt)               808     1292     2100    
 18. Hwang Woojin (South Korea)        736     1348     2084    
 19. Christopher Patte (France)        784     1292     2076    
 20. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania)     760     1308     2068    
 21. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736     1332     2068    
 22. Rustem Sabirhusin (Kazakhstan)    856     1204     2060    
 23. Thomas Daniel (Austria)           808     1252     2060    
 24. Riccardo De Luca (Italy)          784     1264     2048    
 25. Oscar Soto (Mexico)               784     1232     2016    
 26. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic)   688     1328     2016    
 27. Stefan Koellner (Germany)         784     1220     2004    
 28. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan)     760     1244     2004    
 29. Esteban Bustos (Chile)            760     1236     1996    
 30. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.)             688     1300     1988    
 31. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine)      712     1264     1976    
 32. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland)       736     1224     1960    
 33. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala)       760     1196     1956    
 34. Nicola Benedetti (Italy)          808     1140     1948    
 35. Edward Fernon (Australia)         736     1204     1940    
 36. Wang Guan (China)                 688     1216     1904

