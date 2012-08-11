Olympics-Men's modern pentathlon show jumping results

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Hungary's Robert Kasza won the Olympic men's modern pentathlon show jumping event on Saturday. The current leaders after this phase are Czech Republic's David Svoboda, China's Cao Zhongrong and Russia's Aleksander Lesun. Results Table Fencing Swimming Riding Overall 1. David Svoboda (Czech Republic) 1024 1304 1132 3460 2. Cao Zhongrong (China) 1000 1376 1080 3456 3. Aleksander Lesun (Russia) 1000 1312 1112 3424 4. Robert Kasza (Hungary) 880 1344 1200 3424 5. Adam Marosi (Hungary) 880 1336 1200 3416 6. Andrei Moiseev (Russia) 928 1328 1140 3396 7. Nicholas Woodbridge (Britain) 808 1396 1156 3360 8. Steffen Gebhardt (Germany) 868 1276 1160 3304 9. Samuel Weale (Britain) 808 1320 1176 3304 10. Jung Jinhwa (South Korea) 784 1360 1160 3304 11. Stanislau Zhurauliou (Belarus) 880 1280 1120 3280 12. Shinichi Tomii (Japan) 832 1348 1088 3268 13. Riccardo De Luca (Italy) 784 1264 1200 3248 14. Thomas Daniel (Austria) 808 1252 1180 3240 15. Justinas Kinderis (Lithuania) 760 1308 1140 3208 16. Christopher Patte (France) 784 1292 1116 3192 17. Oscar Soto (Mexico) 784 1232 1176 3192 18. Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe (Ireland) 736 1332 1120 3188 19. Yasser Hefny (Egypt) 808 1292 1080 3180 20. Deniss Cerkovskis (Latvia) 952 1232 976 3160 21. Rustem Sabizkhuzin (Kazakhstan) 856 1204 1100 3160 22. Esteban Bustos (Chile) 760 1236 1160 3156 23. Dzmitry Meliakh (Belarus) 808 1316 1028 3152 24. Ondrej Polivka (Czech Republic) 688 1328 1136 3152 25. Szymon Staskiewicz (Poland) 736 1224 1180 3140 26. Stefan Koellner (Germany) 784 1220 1120 3124 27. Pavlo Tymoshchenko (Ukraine) 712 1264 1140 3116 28. Amro El Geziry (Egypt) 832 1412 856 3100 29. Ed Fernon (Australia) 736 1204 1132 3072 30. Andrei Gheorghe (Guatemala) 760 1196 1112 3068 31. Dennis Bowsher (U.S.) 688 1300 1076 3064 32. Nicola Benedetti (Italy) 808 1140 1084 3032 33. Pavel Iliashenko (Kazakhstan) 748 1244 1036 3028 34. Hwang Woojin (South Korea) 736 1348 736 2820 35. Dmytro Kirpulyanskyy (Ukraine) 808 1304 580 DNF 2692 36. Wang Guan (China) 688 1216 DNS 1904