Olympics-Modern pentathlon-Lithuania's Asadauskaite takes gold

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Lithuania’s Laura Asadauskaite took gold in the women’s modern pentathlon on Sunday, storming to a convincing win in the combined shoot and run finale of the one-day event to bag the final medal of the Games.

Britain’s Samantha Murray, who was in fourth place after the first three events of fencing, shooting and riding, took the silver to a deafening roar from the home crowd.

The nail-biting combined finale, in which athletes shoot at five targets before running 1,000 metres, a procedure they repeat three times, is making its Olympic debut in London. The events were previously held separately.

Brazil’s Yane Marques, who had gone into the shoot and run on level points with world number one Asadauskaite, stormed to an early lead after the first shoot but fell behind in the running laps around Greenwich Park, eventually taking bronze.