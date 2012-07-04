Olympics-North Korea to send 51 athletes to London Games

July 4 (Reuters) - North Korea will send 51 athletes to compete in 11 sports at the London Games next month, hopeful they can add to their 10 Olympic gold medals.

The athletes will take part in women’s football, marathon, table tennis, judo, wrestling, weightlifting, shooting, archery, diving, boxing and synchronized swimming, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, quoting the North’s state-run KCNA.

Yonhap said it was unclear whether residents in the North would be able to view the July 27-Aug. 12 Games as South Korea’s SBS television had bought the rights to air the world’s biggest sporting spectacle across the Korean peninsula.

The secretive North won two golds at the 2008 Beijing Games in gymnastics and weightlifting to take their overall medal total at the summer Games to 41.

It will be the first Olympics for the North under the leadership of Kim Jong-un, said to be a keen follower of basketball. (Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Peter Rutherford)