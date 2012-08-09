FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taylor Wimpey to invest in first Olympic neighbourhood
August 9, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

Taylor Wimpey to invest in first Olympic neighbourhood

Brenda Goh

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey will invest 250 million pounds ($391.5 million) alongside social housing provider London & Quadrant to develop the first Olympic Park housing neighbourhood, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Taylor Wimpey’s Pete Redfern said the figure included the amount required to buy the land’s long leasehold from the government as well as the development costs.

The investment will be split equally between Taylor Wimpey and London & Quadrant, he said on the sidelines of a conference on Thursday.

Taylor Wimpey beat rival Barratt Developments last week to win the contract to develop the Chobman Manor site, the first of five neighbourhoods to be built within the Olympic Park in east London.

Eleven thousand new homes, schools, nurseries and shops are set to be built in the Olympic Park over the next 20 years after the 2012 Games, currently taking place in London, leave town.

The 9.3 hectare Chobham Manor site, which sits between the athletes’ village and the basketball arena, will contain 870 homes.

“We were interested in Chobham Manor because of the high proportion of family housing,” he said, adding that the company would not rule out bidding for the remaining four Olympic neighbourhood contracts.

About 70 percent of Chobham Manor homes will be sold on the private market and may fetch between 250,000-650,000 pounds. The remaining 30 percent will be affordable housing. ($1 = 0.6386 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Bill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
