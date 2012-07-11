Olympics-Injury hits Portugal's London dreams

LISBON, July 11 (Reuters) - Four-time European judo champion Telma Monteiro and the athletics duo of Patricia Mamona and Dulce Felix will spearhead Portugal’s Olympic campaign in London following injuries to the country’s four other medal hopes.

Portugal, which has named a 75-member contingent for London, will be without both its Beijing medallists after 2008 Olympic triathlon silver medallist Vanessa Fernandes ruled herself out and triple jump champion Nelson Evora suffered a leg injury.

Rui Silva, 1,500 metres bronze medallist in Athens, and long jumper Naide Gomes were also left out of the squad due to injuries.

These high-profile injuries mean Portuguese hopes will rest on Monteiro, Mamona and Felix.

Felix won the 10,000 metres gold medal at July’s European Athletics Championships in Helsinki while Mamona won silver in the triple jump.

Evora said the country should wholeheartedly back the squad.

“It will be too much for the squad to ask them for medals at the Olympics. We must support them, regardless of them achieving them or not,” Evora told local media.

Most Portuguese athletes will compete in athletics and sailing, which boast 22 and 13 representatives, respectively. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)