Olympics-Golden post boxes await British winners

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - If some of Britain’s iconic red post boxes turn gold during the Olympics, it will be a sign that the host nation is doing well in the medals table.

Royal Mail said on Tuesday it would celebrate every British gold medal at the Olympics and Paralympics by repainting a post box in the winner’s home town, where possible.

It will be the first occasion in modern times that the boxes, painted standard red since 1874 in the reign of Queen Victoria after initially being coloured green to blend in with the landscape, have changed colour.

The postal operator said it would have a dedicated team of painters on standby, ready to transform a post box -- or boxes in the case of teams of two -- within days of victory.

In the case of victories by teams of more than two, one box will be painted in a location of relevance to all the competitors involved.

By way of a demonstration, one near London’s central Westminster Abbey -- where Prince William married Catherine Middleton in April last year -- has already been painted gold.

Britain was one of the first countries to erect public post boxes, with the novelist Anthony Trollope credited with their introduction while employed as a chief secretary to the postmaster general. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ken Ferris)