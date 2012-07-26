FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympic-Flag furore "simple human mistake" says Rogge
#Olympics News
July 26, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

Olympic-Flag furore "simple human mistake" says Rogge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - A diplomatic incident when the North Korea Olympic women’s soccer team walked off the field after the South Korea flag had been displayed was a “simple human mistake”, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Jacques Rogge said on Thursday.

The match between North Korea and Colombia at Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Wednesday was delayed by a hour.

“There was no political connotation,” Rogge told the IOC’s final session before Friday’s London Olympics opening ceremony,

“The organising committee has taken corrective action and there will be no repeat. It was a simple human mistake.” (Reporting by John Mehaffey, editing by Justin Palmer)

