ADVISORY-Reuters adjusts Olympic results coverage after errors

Reuters suspended publishing Olympic results earlier today because of inaccurate automated data feeds in fencing, judo and potentially other sports. Corrections have been published on four stories.

Reuters is now resuming publishing results with additional fact checking to ensure accuracy.

To accommodate this, Reuters will be grouping some sports results into single stories at the end of each phase of competition (heats, rounds of 64, etc.). Individual matches or heats will continue to be covered for all high-interest sports such as swimming, soccer and athletics (track and field).