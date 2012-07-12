Olympics-Rowing-Unbeaten run gives Germany gold medal belief

BREISACH, Germany, July 12 (Reuters) - German rowers are no strangers to the medals podium at the Olympics but their eight team are thirsty for a first gold in 24 years after the return of illustrious coach Ralf Holtmeyer.

Holtmayer led Germany’s eight to Olympic gold in 1988, bronze four years later and then silver in 1996 before switching to coach the women’s teams.

He was called back, however following the 2008 Beijing Games to guide Germany’s showcase rowing team towards fresh success. Germany have since won three consecutive world titles and are unbeaten in 34 consecutive races.

This new-found success seems to have produced an air of calm around the team at their training camp in Breisach, southern Germany even as domestic expectations again rise before the London Games.

As they pushed off on a cloudy July morning from the bank, every move looked well-practised and perfectly synchronised - as they simultaneously pushed the boat out onto the river.

“Pressure is something you create yourself. We are saying: what is more important is what we expect from ourselves rather than from the outside. I think we did pretty well so far,” Holtmeyer told Reuters Television.

The team will be up against strong opposition, with Britain consistently doing well in the World Cup this year and the Canadian team setting a world best time of five minutes, 19.35 seconds at a World Cup event in Lucerne, Switzerland in May.

“The Olympic Games are the world’s greatest event for any athlete,” said stroke Kristof Wilke. “It only happens every four years and the whole world is watching and it’s definitely the biggest achievement one can strive for,” he said.

“I think everyone’s goal is to come home with a medal. Sure, based on the preliminary results in Belgrade and Lucerne, the British remain our main competitors,” he said.

“But the Canadians with their world record time in Lucerne also showed that they can do it, so we will see what happens.” (Writing by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Justin Palmer)