Olympics-Rowing-Australian Booth detained by police

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian rower Joshua Booth was detained by British police early on Thursday after he allegedly damaged a shop window following a night out drinking, the Australian team said.

Booth, 21, who was in the Australian men’s eight that finished sixth in their final on Wednesday, also suffered minor injuries when he fainted while in police custody, Australian team chef de mission Nick Green said.

“We understand there was alcohol involved,” Green said.

“Again, I don’t know all the details, the investigation will present all that.”

Green said he had received a telephone call at about 0300 (0200 GMT) on Thursday telling him Booth had been detained by police and then taken to hospital for medical checks.

“He hit his head at the police station and was taken to the hospital for precautions,” Green said. “He is now back in the rowing village.”

Green said no charges had been laid but police were continuing their investigation and the rower would need to go back to the police station on Friday.

“I can’t provide any further comments on that. it is an ongoing investigation and I will allow the investigation to complete.” (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by Jason Neely)