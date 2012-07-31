Olympics-Rowing men's four repechage round Heat 1 results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Serbia was the top qualifier in Heat 1 of the Olympic rowing men's four repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 6:01.97 at Eton Dorney. Results Table 1. Serbia Milos Vasic/Radoje Djeric/Miljan Vukovic/Goran Jagar 6 minutes 1.97 seconds Q 2. New Zealand Tyson Williams/Jade Uru/Sean O'Neill/Chris Harris 6:03.66 Q 3. Italy Simone Venier/Mario Paonessa/Luca Agamennoni/Vincenzo Capelli 6:04.27 Q 4. Czech Republic Michal Horvath/Jakub Podrazil/Milan Bruncvik Jr/Matyas Klang 6:04.56