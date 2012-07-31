FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Rowing men's four repechage round Heat 1 results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 10:01 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Rowing men's four repechage round Heat 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Serbia was the top qualifier in
Heat 1 of the Olympic rowing men's four repechage round at the
2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of 6:01.97 at Eton
Dorney. 
 
 Results Table
 1.  Serbia
 Milos Vasic/Radoje Djeric/Miljan Vukovic/Goran Jagar           
     6 minutes 1.97 seconds Q 
 2.  New Zealand
 Tyson Williams/Jade Uru/Sean O'Neill/Chris Harris              
6:03.66 Q                
 3.  Italy
 Simone Venier/Mario Paonessa/Luca Agamennoni/Vincenzo Capelli  
      6:04.27 Q                
 4.  Czech Republic
 Michal Horvath/Jakub Podrazil/Milan Bruncvik Jr/Matyas Klang
6:04.56

