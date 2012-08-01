Olympics-Men's rowing eight Final

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing eight at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday. Germany finished with a time of 5:48.75 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Germany's third gold medal of the games. Canada won the silver with a time of 5:49.98 and Britain won the bronze with a time of 5:51.18. Germany now have eight medals at the games with Canada collecting their fifth and Britain collecting their sixth. Results Table 1. Germany Philipp Adamski/Andreas Kuffner/Eric Johannesen/Maximilian Reinelt/Richard Schmidt/Lukas Mueller/Florian Mennigen/Kristof Wilke/Martin Sauer 5 minutes 48.75 seconds 2. Canada Gabe Bergen/Douglas Csima/Robert Gibson/Conlin McCabe/Malcolm Howard/Andrew Byrnes/Jeremiah Brown/Will Crothers/Brian Price 5:49.98 3. Britain Alex Partridge/James Foad/Tom Ransley/Richard Egington/Mohamed Sbihi/Greg Searle/Matt Langridge/Constantine Louloudis/Phelan Hill 5:51.18 4. U.S. David Banks/Grant James/Ross James/William Miller/Giuseppe Lanzone/Stephen Kasprzak/Jacob Cornelius/Brett Newlin/Zachary Vlahos 5:51.48 5. Netherlands Sjoerd Hamburger/Diederik Simon/Rogier Blink/Matthijs Vellenga/Roel Braas/Jozef Klaassen/Olivier Siegelaar/Mitchel Steenman/Peter Wiersum 5:51.72 6. Australia Matthew Ryan/Francis Hegerty/Cameron McKenzie-McHarg/Bryn Coudraye/Thomas Swann/Joshua Booth/Sam Loch/Nick Purnell/Toby Lister 5:51.87