Olympics-Men's rowing four final results

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing four on Saturday. Britain finished with a time of 6:03.97 at Eton Dorney to claim Britain's ninth gold medal of the games. Australia won the silver with a time of 6:05.19 and the United States won the bronze with a time of 6:07.20. Results Table 1. Britain Alex Gregory/Peter Reed/Tom James/Andrew Triggs-Hodge 6 minutes 3.97 seconds 2. Australia William Lockwood/James Chapman/Drew Ginn/Josh Dunkley-Smith 6:05.19 3. U.S. Glenn Ochal/Henrik Rummel/Charlie Cole/Scott Gault 6:07.20 4. Greece Stergios Papachristos/Ioannis Tsilis/Georgios Tziallas/Ioannis Christou 6:11.43 5. Netherlands Kaj Hendriks/Boaz Meylink/Ruben Knab/Mechiel Versluis 6:14.78 6. Germany Gregor Hauffe/Toni Seifert/Urs Kaeufer/Sebastian Schmidt 6:16.37