Olympics-Rowing-Britain claim upper hand in Aussie clash

DORNEY, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain took the early bragging rights in their grudge match against Australia on Thursday, when they rowed through their rivals in the men’s four semi-final ahead of a medal showdown that is expected to be the highlight of the Olympic regatta.

Britain, victorious in the last three Olympic finals, and Australia were drawn together in the semi-final of the high profile event despite the two crews being joint favourites for a race that will close out the London regatta on Saturday.

Australia had moved out into an almost length lead in the first half of the race with their smoother rhythm on Dorney Lake before the British flagship boat moved through them, lifted by a wave of deafening noise that swept across the last 300 metres of the course, giving them an early psychological boost.

Neither crew looked overly tired as they crossed the line.

The Australian four had set a best Olympic time in their earlier heat at the regatta following weeks of tough talking in the build up to a race that has been dubbed an “Ashes” clash on a par with the cricketing rivalry between the two countries.

Triple Olympic champion Drew Ginn had set the tone for the clash by using his last press conference to suggest his “oarsome” foursome had “scared the hell” out of the British boat by beating them in their last race in Munich.

Ginn had said the Australian boat would aim to fire off the start and hold on at the end, comparing their style to a drag race.

The British men’s four had come into the final months leading up to the Games tipped for the Olympic title, having won the world championships in 2011 and setting a world best time in a heat at a world cup race in Lucerne.

The Australian crew lost that world cup final to Britain but beat the British boat twice in the final world cup regatta of the season in Munich, the last time the two boats met before Thursday. (Editing by Matt Falloon)