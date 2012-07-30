FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls repechage Heat 1 results
#Olympics News
July 30, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls repechage Heat 1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand was the top
qualifier in Heat 1 of the Olympic men's rowing quadruple sculls
repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time
of 5:43.82 at Eton Dorney in London.
    
    
 Results Table
 
 1.  New Zealand
 John Storey/Michael Arms/Matthew Trott/Robert Manson           
 5 minutes 43.82 seconds Q 
 2.  Italy
 Matteo Stefanini/Francesco Fossi/Pierpaolo Frattini/Simone
Raineri     5:44.57 Q                 
 3.  Switzerland
 Florian Stofer/Nico Stahlberg/Andre Vonarburg/Augustin
Maillefer 5:44.90 Q                 
 4.  U.S.
 Wes Piermarini/Alexander Osborne/Peter Graves/Elliot Hovey     
        5:45.62

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
