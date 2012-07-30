Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls repechage Heat 1 results

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand was the top qualifier in Heat 1 of the Olympic men's rowing quadruple sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Monday with a time of 5:43.82 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. New Zealand John Storey/Michael Arms/Matthew Trott/Robert Manson 5 minutes 43.82 seconds Q 2. Italy Matteo Stefanini/Francesco Fossi/Pierpaolo Frattini/Simone Raineri 5:44.57 Q 3. Switzerland Florian Stofer/Nico Stahlberg/Andre Vonarburg/Augustin Maillefer 5:44.90 Q 4. U.S. Wes Piermarini/Alexander Osborne/Peter Graves/Elliot Hovey 5:45.62