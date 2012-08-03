Olympics-Rowing-Germany power to men's quad title

DORNEY, England, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany powered to gold in the men’s quad sculls on Dorney Lake on Friday, finally getting their revenge on the young Croatian crew who had beaten them all season.

The Germans, who had finished second behind Croatia at the three world cup races this season, moved out to a half a length lead by half time and extended that to win in commanding fashion.

Germany, who won silver at the world championships in 2011 and bronze in 2009, finished ahead of Croatia in second and Australia in third.