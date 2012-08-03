FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls final - results
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls final - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany won the Olympic gold medal in
the men's rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on
Friday.
    Germany finished with a time of 5:42.48 at Eton Dorney in
London to claim Germany's fifth gold medal of the games.
    Croatia won the silver with a time of 5:44.78 and Australia
won the bronze with a time of 5:45.22.
    Germany now have 18 medals at the games with Croatia
collecting their first and Australia collecting their 12th.

    Results Table
 
1.  Germany
Karl Schulze/Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Tim Grohmann        5
minutes 42.48 seconds 
2.  Croatia
David Sain/Martin Sinkovic/Damir Martin/Valent Sinkovic      
5:44.78                 
3.  Australia
Chris Morgan/Karsten Forsterling/James McRae/Dan Noonan    
5:45.22                 
4.  Estonia
Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo        
5:46.96                 
5.  Britain
Stephen Rowbotham/Charles Cousins/Tom Solesbury/Matthew Wells
5:49.19                 
6.  Poland
Konrad Wasielewski/Marek Kolbowicz/Michal Jelinski/Adam Korol 
5:51.74

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.