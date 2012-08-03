Olympics-Men's rowing quadruple sculls final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Germany won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing quadruple sculls at the 2012 London Games on Friday. Germany finished with a time of 5:42.48 at Eton Dorney in London to claim Germany's fifth gold medal of the games. Croatia won the silver with a time of 5:44.78 and Australia won the bronze with a time of 5:45.22. Germany now have 18 medals at the games with Croatia collecting their first and Australia collecting their 12th. Results Table 1. Germany Karl Schulze/Philipp Wende/Lauritz Schoof/Tim Grohmann 5 minutes 42.48 seconds 2. Croatia David Sain/Martin Sinkovic/Damir Martin/Valent Sinkovic 5:44.78 3. Australia Chris Morgan/Karsten Forsterling/James McRae/Dan Noonan 5:45.22 4. Estonia Andrei Jamsa/Allar Raja/Tonu Endrekson/Kaspar Taimsoo 5:46.96 5. Britain Stephen Rowbotham/Charles Cousins/Tom Solesbury/Matthew Wells 5:49.19 6. Poland Konrad Wasielewski/Marek Kolbowicz/Michal Jelinski/Adam Korol 5:51.74