Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand storm to men's double sculls title
August 2, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Rowing-New Zealand storm to men's double sculls title

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand sprinted to victory in the men’s Olympic double sculls on Thursday, powering through on the line to confirm their domination of the event and kick off what is expected to be a strong regatta for the Kiwis.

Nathan Cohen and Joseph Sullivan, the double world champions, had been sitting in fifth place for most of the race before they upped their rate and moved through the field in the final 300 metres.

Italy took second and long-time leaders Slovenia grabbed the bronze.

Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Matt Falloon

