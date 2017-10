LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - Australia was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's rowing double sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 6 minutes 25.36 seconds at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. Australia David Crawshay/Scott Brennan 6:25.36 Q 2. Ukraine Dmytro Mykhay/Artem Morozov 6:30.19 Q 3. Canada Michael Braithwaite/Kevin Kowalyk 6:30.74 Q 4. Estonia Juri-Mikk Udam/Geir Suursild 6:38.50