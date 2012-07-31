FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing double sculls semifinal results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's rowing double sculls semifinal results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Slovenia was the top qualifier in
semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing double sculls
semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Tuesday with a time of
6:19.97 at Eton Dorney in London. 
    The other top qualifiers were Argentina with 6:19.40, New
Zealand with 6:19.79, Italy with 6:20.68, Lithuania with 6:21.62
and Britain with 6:22.47.

    Results Table
 
Semifinal 2
1.  Slovenia
Luka Spik/Iztok Cop                  6 minutes 19.97 seconds Q 
2.  Lithuania
Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter  6:21.62 Q                 
3.  Britain
Bill Lucas/Sam Townsend            6:22.47 Q                 
4.  Norway
Nils Hoff/Kjetil Borch                 6:22.88                  
5.  France
Julien Bahain/Cedric Berrest           6:29.61                  
6.  Canada
Michael Braithwaite/Kevin Kowalyk      6:38.94                  

    Semifinal 1
1.  Argentina
Ariel Suarez/Cristian Rosso     6:19.40 Q                 
2.  New Zealand
Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan      6:19.79 Q                 
3.  Italy
Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti         6:20.68 Q               
 
4.  Germany
Erick Knittel/Stephan Krueger         6:22.54                   
5.  Australia
David Crawshay/Scott Brennan        6:23.47                   
6.  Ukraine
Dmytro Mikhai/Artem Morozov           6:36.52                   

    Qualified for Next Round
.  Argentina
Ariel Suarez/Cristian Rosso     6 minutes 19.40 seconds 
.  New Zealand
Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan      6:19.79                 
.  Slovenia
Luka Spik/Iztok Cop                  6:19.97                 
.  Italy
Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti         6:20.68                 
.  Lithuania
Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter  6:21.62                 
.  Britain
Bill Lucas/Sam Townsend            6:22.47

