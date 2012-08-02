FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing double sculls finals result
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing double sculls finals result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the gold medal in the
men's rowing double sculls on Thursday with a time of 6:31.67 at
Eton Dorney to win their first gold of the games.

Results Table
1.  New Zealand
Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan         6 minutes 31.67 seconds 
2.  Italy
Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti      6:32.80                 
3.  Slovenia
Luka Spik/Iztok Cop                  6:34.35                 
4.  Argentina
Ariel Suarez/Cristian Alberto Rosso  6:36.36                 
5.  Britain
William Lucas/Sam Townsend           6:40.54                 
6.  Lithuania
Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter   6:42.96

