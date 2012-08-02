Olympics-Men's rowing double sculls finals result

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the gold medal in the men's rowing double sculls on Thursday with a time of 6:31.67 at Eton Dorney to win their first gold of the games. Results Table 1. New Zealand Nathan Cohen/Joseph Sullivan 6 minutes 31.67 seconds 2. Italy Alessio Sartori/Romano Battisti 6:32.80 3. Slovenia Luka Spik/Iztok Cop 6:34.35 4. Argentina Ariel Suarez/Cristian Alberto Rosso 6:36.36 5. Britain William Lucas/Sam Townsend 6:40.54 6. Lithuania Rolandas Mascinskas/Saulius Ritter 6:42.96