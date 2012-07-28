Olympics-Switzerland won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 1

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's Rowing lightweight four heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:53.56 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. Switzerland Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 5 minutes 53.56 seconds Q 2. South Africa James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu 5:54.62 Q 3. Denmark Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen 5:55.64 Q 4. Italy Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti 5:56.71 5. U.S. Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes 6:02.42