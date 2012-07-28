FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Switzerland won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 1
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Switzerland won in men's rowing lightweight four heat 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Switzerland was the top
qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's Rowing lightweight four
heats at the 2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of
5:53.56 at Eton Dorney in London.
    
 Results Table
 
1.  Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr        5
minutes 53.56 seconds Q 
2.  South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu
5:54.62 Q                 
3.  Denmark
Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen  
5:55.64 Q                 
4.  Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti
 5:56.71                   
5.  U.S.
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes         
  6:02.42

