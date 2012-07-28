FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four heat 2 results
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
July 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four heat 2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Britain was the top qualifier in
Heat 2 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four heats at the
2012 London Games on Saturday with a time of 5:49.29 at Eton
Dorney in London.
 
 Results Table
 Heat 2
 1.  Britain
 Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley  
   5 minutes 49.29 seconds Q 
 2.  Australia
 Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth           
 5:51.18 Q                 
 3.  Germany
 Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner       
   5:52.05 Q                 
 4.  Czech Republic
 Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
5:52.69                   
 
 Heat 1
 1.  Switzerland
 Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr          
5:53.56 Q                 
 2.  South Africa
 James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Lawrence Ndlovu   
5:54.62 Q                 
 3.  Denmark
 Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen  
   5:55.64 Q                 
 4.  Italy
 Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino
Goretti     5:56.71                   
 5.  U.S.
 Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes        
      6:02.42

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.