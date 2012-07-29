FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four repechage results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - The United States was the top
qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four
repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time
of 6 minutes 0.86 seconds at Eton Dorney in London.

Results Table
 
1.  United States
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes         
     6:00.86 Q 
2.  Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti
    6:01.66 Q                
3.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
6:02.23 Q                
4.  Poland
Lukasz Pawlowski/Lukasz Siemion/Milosz Bernatajtys/Pawel Randa  
   6:04.46

