Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four repechage results

LONDON, Jul 29 (Reuters) - The United States was the top qualifier in heat 1 of the Olympic men's rowing lightweight four repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 6 minutes 0.86 seconds at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table 1. United States Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick LaCava/Robin Prendes 6:00.86 Q 2. Italy Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti 6:01.66 Q 3. Czech Republic Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 6:02.23 Q 4. Poland Lukasz Pawlowski/Lukasz Siemion/Milosz Bernatajtys/Pawel Randa 6:04.46