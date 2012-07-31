Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four semi-final results

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in men's rowing lightweight four after the semi-finals on Tuesday were Britain with 5:59.68, Switzerland with 6:00.97 and the Netherlands with 6:01.37. Results Table Semi-final 2 1. Denmark Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen 6 minutes 3.53 seconds Q 2. South Africa James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Siswe Ndlovu 6:04.21 Q 3. Australia Anthony Edwards/Samuel Beltz/Benjamin Cureton/Todd Skipworth 6:05.31 Q 4. France Nicolas Moutton/Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Fabrice Moreau 6:06.90 5. Italy Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti 6:08.44 6. China Yu Chenggang/Huang Zhe/Zhang Guolin/Wang Tiexin 6:08.47 Semi-final 1 1. Britain Peter Chambers/Rob Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley 5:59.68 Q 2. Switzerland Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:00.97 Q 3. Netherlands Roeland Lievens/Timothee Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda 6:01.37 Q 4. Germany Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner 6:02.10 5. U.S. Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick la Cava/Robin Prendes 6:05.06 6. Czech Republic Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr 6:06.85 Qualified for Next Round . Britain Peter Chambers/Rob Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley 5:59.68 . Switzerland Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:00.97 . Netherlands Roeland Lievens/Timothee Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda 6:01.37 . Denmark Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen 6 minutes 3.53 seconds . South Africa James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Siswe Ndlovu 6:04.21 . Australia Anthony Edwards/Samuel Beltz/Benjamin Cureton/Todd Skipworth 6:05.31