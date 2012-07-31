FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four semi-final results
#Olympics News
July 31, 2012

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four semi-final results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - The top qualifiers in men's
rowing lightweight four after the semi-finals on Tuesday were
Britain with 5:59.68, Switzerland with 6:00.97 and the
Netherlands with 6:01.37.

 Results Table
 
 Semi-final 2
 1.  Denmark
Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen     
6 minutes 3.53 seconds Q 
 2.  South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Siswe Ndlovu   
6:04.21 Q                
 3.  Australia
Anthony Edwards/Samuel Beltz/Benjamin Cureton/Todd Skipworth    
        6:05.31 Q                
 4.  France
Nicolas Moutton/Franck Solforosi/Thomas Baroukh/Fabrice Moreau  
   6:06.90                  
 5.  Italy
Daniele Danesin/Andrea Caianiello/Marcello Miani/Martino Goretti
    6:08.44                  
 6.  China
Yu Chenggang/Huang Zhe/Zhang Guolin/Wang Tiexin                 
    6:08.47                  
 
 Semi-final 1
 1.  Britain
Peter Chambers/Rob Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley     
5:59.68 Q                
 2.  Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr          
6:00.97 Q                
 3.  Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Timothee Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda      
   6:01.37 Q                
 4.  Germany
Bastian Seibt/Lars Wichert/Jochen Kuehner/Martin Kuehner        
   6:02.10                  
 5.  U.S.
Anthony Fahden/William Newell/Nick la Cava/Robin Prendes        
      6:05.06                  
 6.  Czech Republic
Jan Vetesnik/Ondrej Vetesnik/Jiri Kopac/Miroslav Vrastil Jr
6:06.85                  

 Qualified for Next Round
 .  Britain
Peter Chambers/Rob Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley     
5:59.68 
 .  Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr          
6:00.97 
 .  Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Timothee Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda      
   6:01.37 
 .  Denmark
Kasper Winther/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen     
6 minutes 3.53 seconds 
 .  South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Siswe Ndlovu   
6:04.21 
 .  Australia
Anthony Edwards/Samuel Beltz/Benjamin Cureton/Todd Skipworth    
        6:05.31

