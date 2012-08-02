FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four Final A - results
#Africa
August 2, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four Final A - results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa won the gold medal in the
men's rowing lightweight four Final A on Thursday.
    South Africa finished with a time of 6:02.84 at Eton Dorney 
to claim its third gold medal of the games.

Results Table
1.  South Africa
James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Sizwe Ndlovu
                                    6 minutes 2.84 seconds 
2.  Britain
Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley 
                                    6:03.09                
3.  Denmark
Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen
                                    6:03.16                
4.  Australia
Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth 
                                    6:04.05                
5.  Switzerland
Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr   
                                    6:09.30                
6.  Netherlands
Roeland Lievens/Tim Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda
                                    6:11.39

