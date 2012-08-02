Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight four Final A - results

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa won the gold medal in the men's rowing lightweight four Final A on Thursday. South Africa finished with a time of 6:02.84 at Eton Dorney to claim its third gold medal of the games. Results Table 1. South Africa James Thompson/Matthew Brittain/John Smith/Sizwe Ndlovu 6 minutes 2.84 seconds 2. Britain Peter Chambers/Robert Williams/Richard Chambers/Chris Bartley 6:03.09 3. Denmark Kasper Jorgensen/Morten Jorgensen/Jacob Barsoe/Eskild Ebbesen 6:03.16 4. Australia Anthony Edwards/Sam Beltz/Ben Cureton/Todd Skipworth 6:04.05 5. Switzerland Simon Schuerch/Lucas Tramer/Simon Niepmann/Mario Gyr 6:09.30 6. Netherlands Roeland Lievens/Tim Heijbrock/Vincent Muda/Tycho Muda 6:11.39