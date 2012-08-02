FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 2 results
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
August 2, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing lightweight double sculls semifinal 2 results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Britain
was the top qualifier in semifinal 2 of the Olympic men's Rowing
lightweight double sculls semi-finals on Thursday with a time of
6:36.62 at Eton Dorney in London.
    The other top qualifiers were Denmark with 6:33.25, New
Zealand with 6:36.71, France with 6:37.29, Germany with 6:37.44
and Portugal with 6:37.99.
Results Table
 
Semifinal 2
1.  Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter                6:36.62 Q 
2.  France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou              6:37.29 Q 
3.  Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes                 6:37.99 Q 
4.  Norway
Kristoffer Brun/Are Strandli            6:39.59   
5.  Hungary
Zsolt Hirling/Tamas Varga               6:42.81   
6.  Cuba
Manuel Suarez Barrios/Junior Perez      6:52.26   
Semifinal 1
1.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist             6:33.25 Q 
2.  New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor                  6:36.71 Q 
3.  Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig           6:37.44 Q 
4.  Greece
Eleftherios Konsolas/Panagiotis Magdanis 6:40.89   
5.  Italy
Pietro Ruta/Elia Luini                    6:41.17   
6.  Japan
Kazushige Ura/Daisaku Takeda              6:48.61   
Qualified for Next Round
.  Denmark
Mads Rasmussen/Rasmus Quist              6 minutes 33.25 seconds
.  Britain
Zac Purchase/Mark Hunter                 6:36.62                
.  New Zealand
Storm Uru/Peter Taylor                   6:36.71                
.  France
Stany Delayre/Jeremie Azou               6:37.29                
.  Germany
Linus Lichtschlag/Lars Hartig            6:37.44                
.  Portugal
Pedro Fraga/Nuno Mendes                  6:37.99

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.