Olympics-Rowing-Lightweight men's double restarted after broken seat
#Olympics News
August 4, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Rowing-Lightweight men's double restarted after broken seat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DORNEY, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Officials at the Olympic rowing regatta restarted the men’s lightweight double final on Saturday when the British crew broke their equipment within the first 100 metres of the race.

Zac Purchase, the defending champion, lifted his seat into the air to show his equipment was broken, prompting the race umpire to halt the final. The other crews then returned to the start.

British coaches were then seen trying to fix the seat with a screwdriver. (Reporting by Kate Holton; For all the latest Olympic news go to here)

