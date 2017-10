LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Germany was the top qualifier on Monday in Heat 1 of the Olympic men's Rowing pair repechage round at the 2012 London Games rowing venue, Eton Dorney. Results Table 1. Germany Anton Braun/Felix Drahotta 6 minutes 22.76 seconds Q 2. Serbia Nenad Bedik/Nikola Stojic 6:26.61 Q 3. U.S. Thomas Peszek/Silas Stafford 6:27.41 Q 4. Hungary Domonkos Szell/Bela Simon Jr. 6:27.88