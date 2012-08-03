Olympics-Men's rowing pair final - results

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the Olympic gold medal in the men's rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Friday. New Zealand finished with a time of 6:16.65 at Eton Dorney in London to claim New Zealand's second gold medal of the games. France won the silver with a time of 6:21.11 and Britain won the bronze with a time of 6:21.77. New Zealand now have four medals at the games with France collecting their 17th and Britain collecting their 16th. Results Table 1. New Zealand Eric Murray/Hamish Bond 6 minutes 16.65 seconds 2. France Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:21.11 3. Britain George Nash/William Satch 6:21.77 4. Italy Niccolo Mornati/Lorenzo Carboncini 6:26.17 5. Australia James Marburg/Brodie Buckland 6:29.28 6. Canada David Calder/Scott Frandsen 6:30.49