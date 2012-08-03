FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Olympics-Men's rowing pair final - results
#Olympics News
August 3, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Olympics-Men's rowing pair final - results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand won the Olympic gold medal
in the men's rowing pair at the 2012 London Games on Friday.
    New Zealand finished with a time of 6:16.65 at Eton Dorney
in London to claim New Zealand's second gold medal of the games.
    France won the silver with a time of 6:21.11 and Britain won
the bronze with a time of 6:21.77.
    New Zealand now have four medals at the games with France
collecting their 17th and Britain collecting their 16th.
Results Table
 
1.  New Zealand
Eric Murray/Hamish Bond      6 minutes 16.65 seconds 
2.  France
Germain Chardin/Dorian Mortelette 6:21.11                 
3.  Britain
George Nash/William Satch        6:21.77                 
4.  Italy
Niccolo Mornati/Lorenzo Carboncini 6:26.17                 
5.  Australia
James Marburg/Brodie Buckland  6:29.28                 
6.  Canada
David Calder/Scott Frandsen       6:30.49

