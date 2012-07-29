Olympics-Men's rowing single sculls repechage round Heat 3 results

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Brazil was the top qualifier in Heat 3 of the Olympic men's rowing single sculls repechage round at the 2012 London Games on Sunday with a time of 7:07.17 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table Heat 3 1. Brazil Anderson Nocetti 7 minutes 7.17 seconds Q 2. Chile Oscar Vasquez Ochoa 7:09.12 Q 3. Hong Kong (Hong Kong, China) So Sau Wah 7:13.75 4. Kazakhstan Vladislav Yakovlev 7:22.00 5. El Salvador Roberto Lopez 7:27.75 Heat 2 1. Lithuania Mindaugas Griskonis 7:00.19 Q 2. Iran Mohsen Shadi Naghadeh 7:11.55 Q 3. Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) Wang Ming-Hui 7:16.84 4. Zimbabwe James Anthony Fraser-Mackenzie 7:19.85 5. Niger Hamadou Djibo Issaka 8:39.66 Heat 1 1. India Sawarn Singh 7:00.49 Q 2. Korea Kim Dongyong 7:03.91 Q 3. Peru Victor E.Aspillaga Alayza 7:10.54 4. Tunisia Aymen Mejri 7:11.94 5. Cameroon Paul Etia Ndoumbe 7:24.15