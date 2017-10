LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Czech Republic's Ondrej Synek was the top qualifier in semifinal B of the Olympic men's Rowing single sculls semi-finals at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday with a time of 7:16.58 at Eton Dorney in London. Results Table Semifinal 2 1. Czech Republic Ondrej Synek 7:16.58 Q 2. Britain Alan Campbell 7:18.92 Q 3. Azerbaijan Aleksandar Aleksandrov 7:20.80 Q 4. Argentina Santiago Fernandez 7:29.68 5. China Zhang Liang 7:31.52 6. Belgium Tim Maeyens 7:39.78